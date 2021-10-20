Natixis Sells 29,023 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,023 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

