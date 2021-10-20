Natixis Sells 619,300 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619,300 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.05% of Paramount Group worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

