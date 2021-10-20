Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR) is one of 890 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nature’s Sunshine Products to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.9% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products 5.61% 16.09% 9.90% Nature’s Sunshine Products Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nature’s Sunshine Products and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products $385.20 million $21.34 million 20.63 Nature’s Sunshine Products Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -2.04

Nature’s Sunshine Products’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nature’s Sunshine Products. Nature’s Sunshine Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nature’s Sunshine Products and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Competitors 5131 18860 40860 786 2.57

Nature’s Sunshine Products presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.05%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other. The company was founded by Eugene L. Hughes, Kristine F. Hughes, and Pauline Hughes-Francis in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

