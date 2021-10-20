NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.24

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Barclays raised NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

