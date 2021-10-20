Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $29.33 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.33 million and approximately $754,385.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00020457 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,866,117 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

