Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 5.7%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.40. 18,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 475,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

