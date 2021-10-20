NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. NCR reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of NCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.