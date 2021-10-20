Neblio 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.05 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $29.63 million and $2.05 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00019217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,485,638 coins and its circulating supply is 18,139,647 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

