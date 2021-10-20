Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NEOG stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

