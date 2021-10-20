Nervos Network 1-Day Volume Tops $157.07 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $594.82 million and $157.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,617.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.22 or 0.06447503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.60 or 0.00319720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $640.71 or 0.00991535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00086078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00401826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.00269633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00262694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004882 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,129,812,043 coins and its circulating supply is 28,278,311,702 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

