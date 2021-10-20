NEST Protocol (NEST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.65 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

