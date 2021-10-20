NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0140 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00195104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00094190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

