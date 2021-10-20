Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.30. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 50,893 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $298.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

