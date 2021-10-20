Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $650.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.97.

Netflix stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $631.51. The company had a trading volume of 199,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The firm has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

