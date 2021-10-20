Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $690.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $690.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.97.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.49 on Wednesday, reaching $631.51. The company had a trading volume of 199,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.35. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 134.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $369,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

