Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $620.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.51. The company had a trading volume of 199,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The firm has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

