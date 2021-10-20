Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $675.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.57.

Shares of NFLX opened at $639.00 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

