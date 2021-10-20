Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $800.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.97.

NFLX stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.51. The stock had a trading volume of 199,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

