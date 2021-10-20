Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $800.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 131,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,083,390 shares.The stock last traded at $622.24 and had previously closed at $639.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.46.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 134.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $275.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

