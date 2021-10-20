NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,457 shares of company stock worth $2,634,392. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NETGEAR stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.