Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 202,639 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,639 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Dril-Quip worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $872.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.