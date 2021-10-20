Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 55,590 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Impinj worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

NASDAQ PI opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.