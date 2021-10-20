Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 992,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

