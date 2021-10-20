Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Bunge worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bunge by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

