Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

