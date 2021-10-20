Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $18.14 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

