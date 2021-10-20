Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $18.06 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,062,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.21% of Globant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 918,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,255,000 after buying an additional 43,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $310.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.49. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 175.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

