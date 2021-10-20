Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Packaging Co. of America worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

Shares of PKG opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

