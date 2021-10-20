Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mercury Systems worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 318.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 337,072 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 267.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 327,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 110.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,982,000 after purchasing an additional 304,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Shares of MRCY opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

