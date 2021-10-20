Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

