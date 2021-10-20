Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 33,887 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,887 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

