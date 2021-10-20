Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,712 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

NYSE:NOC opened at $399.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $399.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

