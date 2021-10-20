Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 68,185 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.12% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

