Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 85,012 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.16% of Chico’s FAS worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 44.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $634.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

