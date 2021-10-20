Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.85. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

