New BitShares Trading 41.3% Higher Over Last Week (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $47.52 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00064081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00101149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,611.01 or 0.98483032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.86 or 0.06011406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002492 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

