New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,842 shares during the period. New Mountain Finance comprises 4.1% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 1.22% of New Mountain Finance worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 103.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NMFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,968. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.51 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.