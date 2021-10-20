New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.51

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 71675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

