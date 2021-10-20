New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. On average, analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

