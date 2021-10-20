New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.15

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 115309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.