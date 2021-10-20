Newscrypto Market Cap Reaches $137.85 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $137.85 million and $8.13 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00067638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,959.61 or 0.99952450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,170.60 or 0.06417250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

