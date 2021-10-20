Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 221,102 shares.The stock last traded at $28.70 and had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $635.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $36.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 9,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.