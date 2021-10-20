NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

Get NEXT alerts:

NXT opened at GBX 8,006 ($104.60) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,957.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,977.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The company has a market cap of £10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.