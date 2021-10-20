NEXT Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $798,175.83 and approximately $7,080.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.79 or 0.00293443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

