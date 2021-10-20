NEXT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,872.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $858,269.14 and approximately $1,872.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $205.81 or 0.00319527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

