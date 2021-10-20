NextDAO Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $335,672.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00068044 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002384 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,171,714,500 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,482,391 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

