NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,561 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,810,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NEE stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 132,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

