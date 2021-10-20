NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. NextEra Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

