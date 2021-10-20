NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. NextEra Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.54 EPS.

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

