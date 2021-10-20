NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) were down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 40,323,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,150% from the average daily volume of 1,240,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

